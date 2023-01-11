Bunbury Mail

Lance Morris a chance for debut in India Test squad

By Edward Scown
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Lance Morris will remain with the Australian Test squad for their upcoming tour of India. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Dunsborough's Lance Morris has been named in the Australian Test squad for the upcoming four game series in India.

