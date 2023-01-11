Dunsborough's Lance Morris has been named in the Australian Test squad for the upcoming four game series in India.
He joins fellow Western Australians Cameron Green and Ashton Agar in the 18-man squad, bolstering the pace bowling attack which includes the injured Mitchell Starc.
Starc won't join the team until after the first test in Nagpur, as he recovers from tendon damage in his left middle finger, picked up in the Boxing Day Test.
It means Morris could be a chance for a Test debut, but he'll have to get in line with cult favourite Scott Boland selected in the squad as the other reserve paceman.
Morris narrowly missed out on selection in the previous Test against South Africa. He was overlooked in favour of spin at the SCG - a likely outcome in India as well.
He remains the highest wicket taker in the 2022/23 Sheffield Shield season to date, taking 27 wickets at an average of 18.40.
Cameron Green will be racing to prove himself fit after a fractured right index finger left him sidelined for the final Test against South Africa. The big all-rounder proved handy with the bat during his last visit to the sub-continent, a calculated 77 run stand earning him Man of the Match honours against Sri Lanka in Galle last July.
In his place for the New Year's Test was left-arm finger spinner Ashton Agar, who bowled 0/58 for the match, failing to strike as South Africa held on for a draw. He's been selected as part of a four man spin lineup, alongside Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, and newcomer Todd Murphy.
Scarborough local, turned Victorian opener Marcus Harris was overlooked for selection in favour of Matthew Renshaw, who joins Peter Handscomb among the reserve batters.
Australian Test squad for tour of India: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner
