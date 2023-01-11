The state government has poured an extra $8 million into a planned major upgrade for the home of south west footy.
Construction is scheduled to start this month on a new state-of-the-art pavilion, which will provide players with improved change rooms, and medical facilities. Umpires, scorers, and media will also have dedicated spaces, while fans can take advantage of the 745 capacity seating.
"It'll be nice to have a leading facility in the region. I think the whole region will benefit, not just the league, but the junior development as well. To have a facility like that will be huge for them," South Bunbury Football Club President Leigh Wright said.
The new facility will accommodate year-round sport, major events, and will be capable of accommodating pre-season AFL and AFLW games.
The plan put forward in November was set to cost $13.8 million. The new funding makes up a major shortfall in that budget, which threatened the 2023 SWFL grand final.
With the State Government investment, the total funding for the project is now $17.42 million, with other contributions from the Australian Government, the City of Bunbury, and the South West Football League.
"For everyone who enjoys sport, especially football, as either a participant, a supporter or as a spectator, this project will deliver a fantastic asset to support the growth of sport in our region for many years to come," Member for Bunbury Don Punch said.
"Hands Oval is the premier football facility, and one of the best outdoor venues in general, not just in Bunbury but in the entire south west."
