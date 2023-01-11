Bunbury Mail

State boosts Hands Oval redevelopment funding

By Edward Scown
January 11 2023 - 4:00pm
The planned new pavilion at Hands Oval will bring the ground in line with AFL specifications. Picture is supplied.

The state government has poured an extra $8 million into a planned major upgrade for the home of south west footy.

