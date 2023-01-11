Concerned residents packed a community meeting in Donnybrook as danger increases around two bushfires in the area.
Frustrations were raised over road closures, which some labeled "overkill", and have cut off dozens of people from their properties.
Incident Controller Peter Norman said the crews totaling some 200 firefighters were putting focus on opening up access to the Lowden area, between the two warning zones, by 4pm.
However, just after the meeting, a Bushfire Advice was been issued for much of that area.
"To put anyone from the community back in there now is a risk for everyone," Mr Norman said.
Fire conditions in the Noggerup area - where more than 3000 hectares have been burned - worsened throughout the day, leaving some stranded after leaving in the morning with the understanding they would be able to return.
"Not even firefighters go in that area," Mr Norman said.
The recent northward spread of the fire has impacted a valuable logging area, and is encroaching on properties.
"That's been a big economical cost to the region, and the Forest Products Commission themselves. It's quite a valued asset for the state," Mr Norman said.
With stronger winds coming through in the afternoon, the Noggerup fire is expected to spread further to the north east.
"Our big test is from now through to until 8 or 9 o'clock tonight. There is some significant fire weather with us, with a stronger sea breeze. Through the night that reduces," Mr Norman said.
Authorities were more confident about the fire in the Sandhills area. Mr Norman expects some roads to re-open Thursday morning, once foot patrols are completed to ensure they are clear of debris.
"It's about 50 per cent contained. Not moving. That's been fairly good and stable all day, but we've still got a fair bit of work to do."
The fires started Tuesday morning, a result of more than 300,000 lightning strikes across the south west on Monday night. Department of Fire and Emergency Services resources are already stretched thin in response to flooding in the Kimberley, but Mr Norman assured locals that no effort is being spared.
"We won't be standing down until both fires are controlled, and you as a community are safe."
