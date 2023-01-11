Bunbury Mail

Frustrations aired at Preston bushfire community meeting

By Edward Scown
Updated January 11 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 5:59pm
Incident Controller Peter Norman walks locals through road closures. Picture by Edward Scown.

Concerned residents packed a community meeting in Donnybrook as danger increases around two bushfires in the area.

