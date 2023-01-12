After a testing night for fire crews, the bushfire warning in the Noggerup area has been downgraded to a Watch and Act.
As predicted by authorities, stronger winds pushed the fire further to the north east Wednesday evening, but calmer weather conditions this morning have allowed firefighters to stop the spread.
57 career and volunteer firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire, strengthening containment lines. They are backed up by 60 support staff from a wide variety of government agencies.
Currently there has been 4871 hectares burnt, largely within the Preston National Park, but some properties to the north have also been affected. There are some reports of livestock fatalities.
A number of roads remain closed, including Donnybrook-Boyup Brook Road between South Western Highway and Charley Creek Road, including the intersection at Beelerup Road - as well as a section between Grimwade Road and Morrissey Road.
Collie Preston Road is closed between Donnybrook Boyup Brook Road and Best Road.
The evacuation centre in Boyup Brook has been closed, but Donnybrook Recreation Centre is still open for those who are still unable to return home.
A second fire in the Brookhampton, Beelerup and Charley Creek areas has been downgraded to an Advice.
1011 Hectares have been burned, but the fire has remained stationary overnight.
Firefighters are patrolling the area with the aim to open some roads closed in the area, which includes Donnybrook Boyup Brook Road, between South Western Highway and Charley Creek Road, including the intersection at Beelerup Road.
The portion of Donnybrook Boyup Brook Road between South Western Highway and Beelerup Road is now open to local residents only, allowing some to return home.
Charley Creek Road remains closed between Donnybrook Boyup Brook Road and Wildmere Road, and Sandhills Road is closed between Wade Road and Kirkpatrick Street.
