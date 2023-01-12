Bunbury Mail

Noggerup bushfire downgraded to Watch and Act

Updated January 12 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
Firefighters have been defending properties in the Noggerup area. File image.

After a testing night for fire crews, the bushfire warning in the Noggerup area has been downgraded to a Watch and Act.

