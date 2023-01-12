The WA Country Health Service has welcomed a record intake of new doctors looking to do their bit for regional health.
25 medical interns are heading to Bunbury Regional Hospital, Albany Health Campus, Broome Health Campus, and Geraldton Health Campus.
One of those interns, Dr Emily Wishart, said she was looking forward to joining the opportunity to broaden her clinical skills across a multi-disciplinary team.
"All the doctors are friendly, supportive and happy to teach," Dr Wishart said.
"I'm really excited for what's to come."
The new doctors join record numbers of pharmacists, nurses and midwives starting throughout regional WA this year.
Nine new pharmacists will start this month, and 180 newly qualified nurses and midwives will kickstart their careers in February.
WACHS Chief Executive Jeff Moffet officially welcomed Dr Wishart and her peers at an orientation hosted by WACHS Medical Education Unit on 9 January.
"Workforce pressures across the health system are pretty well documented," Mr Moffet said.
"As an organisation, we've worked really hard to attract a record number of medical interns and I know these new doctors will be highly valued members of the communities they're about to live and work in."
Mr Moffet said WACHS offered all interns accommodation subsidies, travel allowances and one-on-one mentor support to make the transition to the regions easier.
"We're also committed to fostering their talent and providing them with ongoing professional development opportunities - we know that supporting the next generation of doctors will ultimately support the ongoing health and vitality of country communities."
The new staff will be a boon to Bunbury Regional Hospital as it begins the biggest redevelopment ever done in Country WA. $277.9 million is going into expanding maternity, birthing and neonatal services for mothers in Bunbury and the surrounding region.
Those plans will add to an expanded emergency department, increased operating theatre capacity, new clinical equipment, new mental health facilities, plus WA's first regional training, education and research centre.
