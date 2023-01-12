Bunbury Mail

Farmer spent days fighting in Noggerup bushfire

By Edward Scown
January 12 2023
Tienyen O'Farrell fought fires for days with a homemade unit on the back of his ute. Picture by Edward Scown.

As bushfire tears through plantation and pasture land near Noggerup, evacuated locals gathered at a community meeting in Donnybrook Thursday afternoon, looking for assurance that their properties were safe.

