As bushfire tears through plantation and pasture land near Noggerup, evacuated locals gathered at a community meeting in Donnybrook Thursday afternoon, looking for assurance that their properties were safe.
Chief among them was Tienyel O'Farrell, whose Glen Mervyn property sits on the northern most edge of the burnt area.
"If the map is directly accurate, it's at my back fence, but hasn't crossed yet," he said.
He has spent the past two days fighting alongside his brothers, neighbours, and what few volunteer firefighters could be spared. But when the emergency warning came through on Wednesday night, he had to leave.
"We were ordered to leave by the fire brigade last night. We drove out the gate at 9.30pm. As we were driving out the gate it was coming over the hill, and it didn't look like it was stopping," he said.
"I had no guarantee that I'd be coming back to anything."
Luckily, Mr O'Farrell's property, which he only bought 18 months ago, has one of the largest dams in the area. It's become a crucial point for firefighters to protect, as it is one of few places on the northern side of the now 5000 Hectare fire where they can get water.
"I've set up a fill point on each side of the dam for wherever they need to access. The local fire brigades have all been shown how to use it, and how to start it. There's fuel there for them so if they need it, it's ready to go."
"Whether they've brought in their own equipment, or they're still using mine, it doesn't matter."
Mr O'Farrell began fighting the fire Tuesday morning as it reached his neighbour's property to the south of his. He said by 2am of Wednesday morning, fire had reached the logging plantation 6km south of his property. By 5am, it was half way through his neighbour's property.
"In the space of three hours, it had come over the plantation, into the paddock, and almost to my house."
Other neighbours in the area were offering to help, but road closures meant they couldn't get in, either to help in the fight, or to drop supplies. The only way the men could get the fuel needed to run their water pumps was to drive to road blocks, and pick it up there.
"We lost somebody from the fire front to go pick stuff up, when they could have just driven to the gate."
He said they had it under control until 4pm Wednesday, when "something happened out the back, and it took off".
"We very nearly got trapped in it. My brother was in the path of the fire and had to dump the hose and run."
"My neighbour and his son were in the same location, and they had to run through the fire into the burnt section, and we lost sight of them for about two hours."
Everybody made it out safely. Mr O'Farrell, hands still blackened from fighting the fire, is now in Donnybrook with his family, and doesn't expect to be able to return until at least Friday afternoon.
He said he was worried not only for his home, but for his 28 sheep, which were still on the property.
"There was no time to do anything," he said.
"We were actively fighting in my neighbour's property and we were ordered to leave. We had about half an hour."
Department of Fire and Emergency Services Incident Controller Peter Norman said the fire was "about 80 per cent contained."
With weather getting more favourable Friday and Saturday, he was confident DFES would be able to pull back its involvement, handing the keys back to local brigades to completely extinguish the fire.
However, with another front moving through Sunday, he said there was a potential for dry lightning to once again spark fire.
