Bushfire emergency warning east of Donnybrook

Updated January 14 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 6:19pm
100 volunteer and career firefighters are battling a blaze near Donnybrook.

A bushfire Emergency Warning is in place for people in Glen Mervyn, Mumbalup, Noggerup, and Thomson Brook in the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup.

