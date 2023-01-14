A bushfire Emergency Warning is in place for people in Glen Mervyn, Mumbalup, Noggerup, and Thomson Brook in the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup.
The warning covers an area bounded by Austin Road across to Best Road, Collie-Preston Road, Bibbulmun track across to Laymans Road and the Donnybrook-Boyup Road, Grimwade Road, Lowden-Grimwade Road, Morrissey Road and Yabberup Road.
If you are in the area, you are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes. If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home.
Go to a room in your home away from the fire front and make sure you can easily escape. Choose a room with two exits and water such as a kitchen or laundry.
If you are not at home, it's too dangerous to return.
The alert level for this fire has been upgraded as the bushfire has escaped a containment line. The bushfire is moving fast in a north westerly direction. It is not contained or controlled.
Donnybrook-Boyup Brook Road is closed between Chapman Road and Collie-Preston Road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.