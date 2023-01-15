A bushfire Emergency Warning has been downgraded to a Watch and Act this morning after the nearly week-old blaze broke a containment line, and burned a further 800 Hectares overnight.
Th Watch and Act is in place for parts of Glen Mervyn, Mumbalup, Noggerup, Thomson Brook, Yabberup, Beelerup, Lowden, Queenwood, Wellington Forest, and Wellington Mill across the shires of Dardanup and Donnybrook-Balingup.
The bushfire is moving slowly in a north westerly direction. Firefighters have it contained, but not controlled.
The evacuation centre at Donnybrook Recreation Centre on Steere Street has been re-opened. If you live west of the fire area, leave west along Donnybrook Boyup Brook Rd towards Donnybrook. If you live east of the fire, leave east along Donnybrook Boyup Brook Rd and north along Collie Preston Rd.
100 career and volunteer firefighters are at the scene, backed up by aerial support.
A community meeting has been called at 1pm in the Donnybrook Recreation Centre . All are invited to receive the most up to date information, and to ask questions relating specifically to your property.
For the same fire, a bushfire Advice is in place for people in an area bounded by Ferguson Rd to the East, Wellington State Forest including Wellington State Forest to the North, Queenwood and Trevena Roads to the West and Donnybrook Boyup Brook Rd to the South.
All residents in that area are urged to remain alert, as the fire may continue to spread to the north west.
