Bushfire breaks containment line east of Donnybrook

Updated January 15 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 11:19am
Aircraft are assisting 100 firefighters on the ground. File image.

A bushfire Emergency Warning has been downgraded to a Watch and Act this morning after the nearly week-old blaze broke a containment line, and burned a further 800 Hectares overnight.

