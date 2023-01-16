Bunbury Mail

Bunbury takes big win in Country Week opener

By Edward Scown
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:20pm, first published January 16 2023 - 2:00pm
Bunbury took victory at Country Week 2022, and are on the way to replicating last year's success. Picture by Bunbury and Districts Cricket Association.

The biggest week in regional cricket is upon us, and Bunbury's first XI have begun in style, with a commanding victory over Esperance.

