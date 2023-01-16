The biggest week in regional cricket is upon us, and Bunbury's first XI have begun in style, with a commanding victory over Esperance.
After Bunbury lost the toss, Eaton's Liam Renton got to work with the ball, removing Esperance opener Jamie Norwood for a duck, triggering a collapse as he tore through the middle order on his way to tournament best figures of 7/25 from his 14 overs.
Some resistance was offered by opener Riley Mayfield, but he was eventually dismissed by Dalyellup's Zane Verhaaf for 13, the highest score of any Esperance batter.
The tail did what they could, the bulk of Esperance's run coming from the bottom 5, but they were all out for 67.
To rub salt in the wound, Country Week rules state the team batting second must have the chance to face all 60 overs, regardless of how quickly they reach the target. So Bunbury's batters could go to town.
Dalyellup's Mitchell Boyle took full advantage, outscoring the whole Esperance team before being given out LBW on 68. Donnybrook's Robbie Dawson was caught and bowled agonisingly close to a quick fire half-century, falling for 48.
Most others got good starts, lifting the first XI to 258, securing the 6 points and a healthy lead on percentage.
Bunbury's second XI, playing in a separate pool of A Section to the first XI, didn't have such a positive start to the week after coming up against a strong Geraldton attack.
The boys in blue started the day well, with Harvey's Robert Turner (2/49) and Dalyellup's Riley Mammone (3/34) removing their openers for just 1 run each.
Mammone struck again quickly, bowling Geraldton's number 4 for a duck to have them 3/3, but the ship was steadied by a 73 run stand between Jay O'Brien (33), and Clayton Bruce-Cherry (62).
Geraldton wicketkeeper Kade Gillingham put on a gutsy 46, but Bunbury's bowlers has wickets falling around him, and they ended the innings with a defendable but reachable target of 204.
For Bunbury, the loss of the first 2 wickets for 0 made that target look much bigger. The middle order all got starts, but were restricted at the hands of Gerard McKenna (3/9) and Bruce-Cherry (3/23) to a total of 110.
At time of writing, both teams are underway in round two. The first XI is taking on Busselton-Margaret River, and Bunbury and Districts 2 is up against Albany.
