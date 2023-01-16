Bunbury Mail

Cory Eliason wins fourth Speedweek feature at Bunbury

By Edward Scown
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:30pm, first published January 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cory Eliason took victory over locals David Priolo and Trent Pigdon. Picture by Richard Hathaway Photography.

Cory Eliason's dominance in the USA vs WA Speedweek Sprintcar championship continued on Saturday night, as he took out the Feature ahead of two local stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.