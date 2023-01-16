Cory Eliason's dominance in the USA vs WA Speedweek Sprintcar championship continued on Saturday night, as he took out the Feature ahead of two local stars.
The America, driving for Bunbury-based Diamond Bay Motorsport, recorded his fourth Feature win in six appearances in WA since Boxing Day.
Racing was delayed after concerns the track would be too abrasive. With an ongoing shortage of tyres affecting most teams, the Speedway team saw fit to give themselves a few extra hours to get the track to a better condition.
What they produced was a belter, with 'The Jonestown Jet' Brock Zearfoss setting a blistering qualifying time of 13.074 seconds.
It was drama at the start of the Feature, as Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series leader James Inglis, starting on the front row with Eliason, spun out of the pit lane, collecting American Tyler Courtney, and locals Brad Maiolo and Jason Kendrick.
It was good news for Trent Pigdon, who moved up two rows as the four in the collision started from the back.
Eliason was leading Zearfoss until a mandatory fuel stop at the half way point. Zearfoss had an issue with his right rear tyre, which required a change, sending him to the back of the field for the restart.
With ten laps to go, Pigdon took third. With David Priolo in second and Eliason in the lead, the podium places remain the same to the end.
Krikke Motorsport's Dayne Kingshott put in an impressive recovery drive to come back from 13th on the grid to finish 6th. He was ahead of Mitchell Wormall, who put in an arguably more impressive run from 16th to 7th.
James Inglis' failure to finish at the Battle of Bunbury sees his lead in the Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series slip from 28 points to just 6.
Heading into the Speedweek final on January 21, Eliason sits 32 points clear of Tyler Courtney.
