Noggerup bushfire "contained and controlled"

By Edward Scown
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:16pm
Incident Controller Brad Barton addressed the community on Monday afternoon. Picture by Edward Scown.

After nearly a week of battling, firefighters are now confident they have a bushfire in the Preston National Park contained and controlled.

