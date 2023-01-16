After nearly a week of battling, firefighters are now confident they have a bushfire in the Preston National Park contained and controlled.
The fire was downgraded to an Advice level alert before a community meeting in Donnybrook on Monday afternoon. Department of Parks and Wildlife Incident Controller Brad Barton said the success of the fight was a result of efforts from local volunteers.
"It's primarily due to a huge number of volunteer firefighters, and our department crews over the last couple of days. They've done a fantastic job," he said.
"It's still not great for those who have been impacted, but from a fire perspective, we're in a very comfortable space now."
The fire, which started on January 10, flared up on Saturday afternoon, burning a further 800 Hectares through properties in Glen Mervyn and Yabberup before it was halted.
Donnybrook-Boyup Brook Road, and Ferguson Road have now been opened, allowing those who haven't returned home yet to do so, and opening up supply lines for those still battling spot fires on their properties.
Some roads still remain closed, including Chapman, Nioka, Mandalay, and Carmichael Roads. Mr Barton said crews are aiming to open those roads Monday afternoon.
About 100 properties have had power restored today. However, significant damage to transmission lines has left a further 67 homes without power.
Across the 5895 Hectares burnt, one property, in Glen Mervyn, has been lost.
"It's very sad news for those people, but I'm sure the community will rally behind them," Mr Barton said.
Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup acting CEO Kim Dolzadelli said the shire would begin making a register of all losses, from properties to a single bale of hay, so those who are in a position to donate can see what is needed."
"Whether it's hay, or wire, or volunteering their time to assist," Mr Dolzadelli said.
"The event is one thing, but the recovery is another. I don't want to see those people just forgotten, and they won't be."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.