Bunbury Mail

Bunbury belts it out for Old Mervs' Get Better tour

By Edward Scown
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Up close and personal is the best way to see David House of Old Mervs make his Rickenbacker sing. Picture by Edward Scown.

If you're even vaguely aware of the WA music scene, you've heard the surfy tunes of Old Mervs. In fact, you were probably at Froth Craft Bunbrewery on Saturday night, as the Kojunup duo sold out the second stop on their Australian tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.