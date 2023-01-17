If you're even vaguely aware of the WA music scene, you've heard the surfy tunes of Old Mervs. In fact, you were probably at Froth Craft Bunbrewery on Saturday night, as the Kojunup duo sold out the second stop on their Australian tour.
They're celebrating the release of their debut EP, Get Better, and the six-song compilation featured heavily in their set, along with some crowd favorites from the back catalogue.
Truth be told, we didn't really need David House on vocals. Everyone in that packed room knew every word, and belted every song out at full volume. Much to the surprise of the band who, despite having upwards of 190,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone, are as down to earth as ever.
The night was opened by Albany mates Alison Parade, whose laid back style contrasted with UK expat outfit The Deenys. Their Brit-punk sound is clearly influenced by their adopted home north of the river, and comes out like a chav alter-ego of The Chats.
Despite being a brewery first and foremost, Froth has emerged as arguably the best live music venue in town. Acoustics are great, there's plenty of room for fans, and you can get right up against the stage - no barriers needed.
You can get so close that when the lead singer comes out to set his pedals up, you can strike up a conversation about his rig. Try doing that at a big festival.
That was the beauty of this gig for me. Intimacy. We all got to be up close and personal with one of our favourite bands, whose live shows are only improving with time, just as they're gaining momentum nationally.
Talk to a long time Spacey Jane fan, and they'll tell you how good it was to see them before they started selling out arenas. The same energy, the same skill, at arms length away.
With the quality they showed on Saturday, I think it's inevitable that they end up on the same level as Spacey Jane, gunning for number 1 in the Hottest 100 and touring internationally.
I'm hoping that with venues like this, we get more touring bands, because the crowd on Saturday made a big error.
Coming to the end of the set, the Mervs were doing what every band does. "This is the last one, there's definitely no more songs after this one." Winding the crowd up, they walk off stage. At this point, we're all supposed to chant "One more song" until they come back, play a banger, and everyone goes nuts.
Bunbury didn't do that.
They said "That's it, thanks for coming" and everyone just thought "Fair enough, time to go to Fitzy's I guess."
Everyone wanted to hear Okay Mum, and they would've played it, if only we'd asked.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.