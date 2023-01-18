Since 2019, Bunbury has been without its major music festival. This year, it's coming back.
Music lovers from up and down the state will once again flock to Bunbury as Groovin The Moo takes over Hay Park.
The May 6 show will be the last on a six show tour, the festival finally able to do a national tour after three years of restrictions.
"We are so happy to be able to do a full tour across the country in 2023. We have missed you terribly and can't wait to bring back the good times around the country," GTM promoter Steve Halpin said.
A lineup hasn't been released yet, but fans have come to expect big names from the regional festival.
The last show in Bunbury saw a sell-out crowd of 25,000 fill Hay Park to see superstar acts such as Billie Eilish and Hilltop Hoods.
Former headliners include Silverchair, Drapht, Birds of Tokyo, The Kaiser Chiefs, 360, Grinspoon, and Wolfmother.
