Bunbury Mail

Groovin The Moo returns to Bunbury in May

By Edward Scown
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big crowds and big pyrotechnics have become a staple of Groovin The Moo. Picture by Perry McLaughlin.

Since 2019, Bunbury has been without its major music festival. This year, it's coming back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.