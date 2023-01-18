Renowned South West artist Andrew Frazer has won a bid to design and install the first stop along what will become the Shire of Dardanup's Ferguson Valley Art Trail.
The full art trail concept includes 15 proposed public art installations throughout the shire and will give more local artists an opportunity to contribute their creative flair to the region through a variety of mediums including sculpture, mural paining, photography and more.
A number of community consultations and artist workshops have been conducted over the past 12 months to inform themes, locations and inspiration for the larger trail concept.
"We are happy to give our local arts community opportunities to develop their skills and also be seen and celebrated by visitors and locals to the region," Dardanup Shire President Mick Bennett said.
"Andrew's sculpture responds to the theme of 'Grow' which we hope is exactly what this project will continue to do."
The first piece, located at the Pile Road pull-in bay and scenic view point will be a circular steel sculpture, inspired by the community, lifestyle and site itself.
Mr Frazer's murals can be seen all over the Bunbury region. From the Dalyellup Beach Surf Lifesaving club, to Cooinda Primary School.
Mr Frazer said he design process began with a study of the site and surrounds.
"Being a South West artist, this site spoke to me personally and my connection with this community on a deeper level," Mr Frazer said.
"The lifestyle, community and celebration of the Ferguson Valley is represented in the art and sculpture - a nod to the growing wine industry within the Ferguson Valley and a nod to the life blood of growth - water.
"I want to represent both of these forms and give the community an interactive piece that serves as a frame for photos and the beauty of the valley itself."
Mr Frazer's sculpture installation will begin in February, 2023
