Andrew Frazer wins design bid for Ferguson art trail

Updated January 18 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:24pm
Andrew Frazer has been painting murals around Bunbury for years. Picture by Ash Pearce.

Renowned South West artist Andrew Frazer has won a bid to design and install the first stop along what will become the Shire of Dardanup's Ferguson Valley Art Trail.

