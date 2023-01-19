Research from the Australian Sports Commission has found an increasing number of people don't see exercise as a priority.
That same research also found the people who are active are seeing improved mental health as a big motivator.
That's why the Cancer Council has launched a new campaign encouraging adults in the south west to be more physically active for their mental wellbeing.
"While we all know physical activity is good for us, many West Australians aren't getting enough, with two in five adults not reaching the recommended levels. Sedentary jobs, life stress and neighbourhoods built for cars set us up for spending too much time sitting and not enough time moving," Cancer Council WA Obesity Prevention Manager Ainslie Sartori said.
The aim of the 'Move More' campaign is to inform WA adults of the lesser-known benefits of being physically active and to promote brand new resources that make exercise fun and accessible.
"LiveLighter is encouraging and supporting people in the South West to be more active both for their physical health and for all those other benefits physical activity can provide such as boosting energy and mood, and creating social connection," Ms Sartori said.
To go along with the 'Move More' message, Cancer Council have released 'My Workout Builder'. The new digital tool creates a custom, step-by-step video workout based on your goals, available equipment, desired challenge level and available time.
It comes with a range of tool, from yoga guides, Spotify playlists filled with bangers to get your blood pumping.
"We also have a suite of free online resources that can assist people to reach their movement goals including workout guides, workout dice game, and a physical activity calculator," Ms Sartori said.
