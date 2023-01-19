Bunbury Mail

Cancer Council's new push targeting mental and physical health

By Edward Scown
Updated January 19 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:13pm
Yoga is a low-impact way to start being more active. Picture is supplied.

Research from the Australian Sports Commission has found an increasing number of people don't see exercise as a priority.

