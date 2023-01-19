After COVID restrictions put a damper on Australia Day celebrations for the past few years, the City of Bunbury's Skyfest is back, and it's big.
There are some changes though. Chief among which is the location of the fireworks.
"This year with the fireworks aren't able to be used at their normal location, because that's right smack bang in the middle of the youth precinct now. If we put those fireworks on in the same spot, we'd have to have an exclusion zone all through the youth precinct, which is not what we want to do when it's a kid-friendly event," Mayor Jaysen Miguel said.
Instead of launching them over the inlet, this year the fireworks will be launched from the end of Jetty road, giving a great view all along Koombana Bay, right down to the Jetty Baths.
"It is really a great opportunity to enjoy what's now a multi million dollar development," Mr Miguel said.
The day will be packed with events, starting bright and early with a 5am Wardan Sunrise Ceremony at Nedigar Ngoorndingy Memorial Park - on the corner of Ocean Drive and Wellington Street.
The ceremony will be an opportunity for Noongar people to reflect, speak and share along with music in song and dance.
"We know the day in itself can sometimes be divisive," Mr Miguel said.
"We're very respectful of the traditional owners' concerns, and we make sure we factor that in as part of the day."
Recent federal legislation means citizenship ceremonies can now be held outside of January 26. But Bunbury's, having been planned well before the new laws were passed, will take place on the traditional date.
"It's a public holiday, and a chance for people to express that in their own way, and respect each other. That's what being Australian is all about really," Mr Miguel said.
Another big fixture will be the presentation of the citizenship awards. They are selected by a panel of three. Membe for Bunbury Don Punch, Deputy Mayor Tresslyn Smith, and Mr Miguel. There were nine nominations for Citizen of the Year, and the Mayor said it's a tough job to select a winner.
"I could probably name 100 people who I could nominate myself, but I'm not allowed to nominate anyone, so that doesn't help," Mr Miguel said.
"There's so many people in our community who do so many great things."
With thousands expected to flock into town for the day, Mr Miguel urged everyone to be careful on the roads, especially around the foreshore, where kids will be playing. Beam, operators of the purple eScooters, will be running discounted rides for the day, so parking further away will be less of a hassle.
"If you're driving in, you're probably going to be in for a little bit of a wait. Just have some patience on the roads, and make sure you know your surroundings. It's something we always have to deal with when we have big crowds coming in to an event."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.