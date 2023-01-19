Bunbury Mail

Skyfest a full day of events for Australia Day in Bunbury

By Edward Scown
Updated January 19 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skyfest will light up Bunbury once again on Australia Day. Picture by Jon Gellweiler.

After COVID restrictions put a damper on Australia Day celebrations for the past few years, the City of Bunbury's Skyfest is back, and it's big.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.