A bushfire Advice is in place for people in an area bounded by Norton Promenade, Bussell Highway and Parade Road in parts of Dalyellup and Gelorup in the Shire of Capel.
There is currently no threat to lives or homes, but those in the area need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.
The fire started just after 7am this morning near the corner of Norton Promenade and Bussell Highway, and is moving slowly. Firefighters are on the scene, but have not yet contained the fire.
If you are moving through the area, stay alert and monitor your surroundings for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.
