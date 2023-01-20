Bunbury Mail

Bushfire reported at Dalyellup turn off

Updated January 20 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fire is moving slowly, but has not been brought under control. Stock image.

A bushfire Advice is in place for people in an area bounded by Norton Promenade, Bussell Highway and Parade Road in parts of Dalyellup and Gelorup in the Shire of Capel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.