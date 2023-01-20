The pathways to becoming a project manager in Australia

This is branded content.
A career in project management can be a fulfilling and challenging career that you might enjoy if you like planning, organisation, managing deadlines and liaising with many different people.
No two projects are exactly the same and a career in project management will definitely keep you on your toes. Here is a comprehensive guide to becoming a project manager in Australia.
Companies hire project managers to take business proposals and make them a reality. A company might have a great idea for a new product or project but cannot bring them to life without an expert who can execute a plan to make a project happen effectively and efficiently.
A project manager ensures that a plan comes to fruition. They will manage the budget, timeline and execution of a project.
The best way to become a project manager in Australia is to ensure that you have a qualification in project management. Having a qualification is important because it will help you understand the foundations of project management and learn the skills, tools and theories that project managers use daily to do their jobs successfully.
The best way to be recognised by potential employers is by completing a Master of Project Management online, or in person if preferred. Having a Master's Degree in Project Management shows employers that you have a strong understanding of what it means to be a project manager.
The following skills are important for project managers to have:
A project manager leads projects from initiation to finish. A project manager will be assigned a project, the project manager will then use their expert knowledge to bring the project to fruition in the best way possible. Their main responsibilities include:
All project manager jobs are different and project managers work on a variety of tasks. A project manager's duties and responsibilities will vary depending on which industry they work in and the complexity of the project they are working on.
There is an increasing demand for project managers in Australia. Many companies are finding that there is currently a shortage of highly-skilled project managers in Australia and they are willing to hire highly skilled project managers who can help bring their ideas to life.
Graduates of project management are highly likely to gain employment in the project management industry shortly after graduation. Many companies are seeking project management with strong leadership skills to manage their major projects.
The earning potential for project managers in Australia is greater than the average Australian salary. Many companies understand the value of a highly skilled project manager and will pay them accordingly. According to seek.com.au project managers earn an average salary between $125,000 to $145,000 per year.
To summarise, a career in project management can be fulfilling, challenging, and can earn you a decent living. To have the most success as a project manager it is recommended that you complete a Master's Degree in Project management. A Master's degree isn't essential but will make you stand out amongst other graduates.