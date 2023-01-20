The pathways to becoming a project manager in Australia

A career in project management will definitely keep you on your toes. Here is a comprehensive guide to becoming a project manager in Australia. Picture Shutterstock

A career in project management can be a fulfilling and challenging career that you might enjoy if you like planning, organisation, managing deadlines and liaising with many different people.



What is a project manager?

Companies hire project managers to take business proposals and make them a reality. A company might have a great idea for a new product or project but cannot bring them to life without an expert who can execute a plan to make a project happen effectively and efficiently.

A project manager ensures that a plan comes to fruition. They will manage the budget, timeline and execution of a project.

The pathways to becoming a qualified project manager in Australia

The best way to become a project manager in Australia is to ensure that you have a qualification in project management. Having a qualification is important because it will help you understand the foundations of project management and learn the skills, tools and theories that project managers use daily to do their jobs successfully.

The best way to be recognised by potential employers is by completing a Master of Project Management online, or in person if preferred. Having a Master's Degree in Project Management shows employers that you have a strong understanding of what it means to be a project manager.

What skills are required to be a project manager?

The following skills are important for project managers to have:

Strong leadership skills.

Budgeting experience. Strong Microsoft Excel skills will also help you to stand out.

Impeccable organisation and the ability to stick to a deadline.

The ability to work well within a team.

Ability to create project roadmaps.

Experience using planning programs like Asana and Kanban boards.

Duties and responsibilities of a project manager

A project manager leads projects from initiation to finish. A project manager will be assigned a project, the project manager will then use their expert knowledge to bring the project to fruition in the best way possible. Their main responsibilities include:

Creating a timeline and project roadmap for a project.

Managing a team and assigning tasks to people working on the project.

Communicating with stakeholders and external companies to create a plan for executing the project.

Maintaining a budget for the project and giving stakeholders an estimation of how much the project will cost.

Deal with any issues and delays that may occur.

Provide updates to stakeholders throughout the project.

All project manager jobs are different and project managers work on a variety of tasks. A project manager's duties and responsibilities will vary depending on which industry they work in and the complexity of the project they are working on.

Are project manager jobs in demand in Australia?

There is an increasing demand for project managers in Australia. Many companies are finding that there is currently a shortage of highly-skilled project managers in Australia and they are willing to hire highly skilled project managers who can help bring their ideas to life.

Graduates of project management are highly likely to gain employment in the project management industry shortly after graduation. Many companies are seeking project management with strong leadership skills to manage their major projects.

How much can you earn as a project manager in Australia?

The earning potential for project managers in Australia is greater than the average Australian salary. Many companies understand the value of a highly skilled project manager and will pay them accordingly. According to seek.com.au project managers earn an average salary between $125,000 to $145,000 per year.

To sum it all up