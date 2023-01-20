The latest report from real estate analysts Proptrack suggests renting could become a little easier this year.
Last year, regional WA saw the highest increase in advertised rent prices in the country, up 12.5 per cent since December 2021. However, it appears the high asking prices are starting to drive potential tenants away.
In the same period, the average number of enquiries per rental listing in regional WA has fallen 14.3 per cent.
With such a dramatic drop in demand coming with a slight increase in available rentals, the report's author, PropTrack Director of Economic Research Cameron Kusher, is confident things will get easier for those looking for a place to rent.
"Regional areas are likely to see rental market pressures continue to ease over 2023," he said.
The reason for the drop in demand, the report suggests, is largely down to people either not moving to the regions, or moving back to capital cities now that COVID restrictions have lifted. Many of those who did make the move are also now making the switch from renting to owning their homes.
"The average number of enquiries per listing for capital city properties was 50% higher than those in regional markets in December 2022. A year earlier, capital city property enquiries per listing were 20% lower than enquiries in regional areas," Mr Kusher wrote.
"This highlights how much rental interest has lifted in capital cities as COVID restrictions have eased. At the same time, it highlights the slowing of demand for rental properties in regional areas."
Despite the percentage drop in enquiries, demand remains quite high. If you're looking for a rental in regional WA, on average you'll be one of a dozen looking at the same place.
That's largely down to a low supply. Granted, total listings are up by 3 per cent, but the vacancy rate still remains a low 1.5 per cent. The ones that are vacant don't stay that way for long either. The median amount of days a rental ad is up online is just 20 days.
It's ideal for landlords, who can expect to get new tenants in within a few weeks of putting their properties up on the websites. And with so many applicants, they can afford to be picky.
For those seeking a rental, the long term outlook is looking positive, but the short term is looking just as tough as it has been for the past year.
"Addressing the demand and supply dynamic will take some time which means that supply is likely to remain tight and the cost of renting will increase in the near-term," Mr Kusher said.
