Renting to get easier in regional WA as demand falls

By Edward Scown
Updated January 20 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:00pm
Demand for rentals in regional WA has fallen, but the market remains tight. Picture by Edward Scown.

The latest report from real estate analysts Proptrack suggests renting could become a little easier this year.

