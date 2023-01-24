Bunbury Mail
The murder of Leah Fouracre leaves a mark on the Forrest Highway.

By Edward Scown
Updated January 24 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:30pm
The ruins of a limestone house are all that remain of Leah Fouracre's property. They are still visible off the Forrest Highway.

By the side of the Forrest Highway lies the ruins of a once grand house. The 167-year-old building would have brought tourists from all over if not for the grizzly tale which saw it, and the lady who lived there, reduced to ashes.

