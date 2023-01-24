By the side of the Forrest Highway lies the ruins of a once grand house. The 167-year-old building would have brought tourists from all over if not for the grizzly tale which saw it, and the lady who lived there, reduced to ashes.
John Fouracre arrived in the Waroona area a free immigrant from England in 1856. He owned a modest farm plot which he named Peppermint Grove, and built himself a large house right up against the Old Coast Road.
Mr Fouracre made his living operating his house a wayside inn, where travelers would stay the night, and the mail coach driver would change horses, allowing one team to rest half way while the other finished the run.
The inn developed a good reputation. It was well kept, and always put on a good spread for dinner. As such, Mr Fouracre drew many distinguished guests. The Governor of WA, Sir Frederick Weld, was a frequent visitor.
By 1899, John had left the farm and the prospering inn to his children, and moved to Drakesbrook, just the other side of Waroona. Eventually, his son Robert had taken up a property of his own, and his sister Martha lived there with him. That left John's other daughter, Leah, the only one living at the old home.
Leah Fouracre was fiercely independent. She wore her hair short, and parted down the middle, and always wore a man's hat. She was unmarried, which for a woman in her forties in those days was very unusual, even controversial.
She operated Peppermint Grove as a farm, raising poultry and cattle, and made a tidy profit selling eggs and butter. She still accepted visitors at the inn, but as the railway gained popularity, these visitors were usually runaway sailors and traveling salesmen, rather than the high society her father entertained.
On the 12th of August 1907, A man named Augustin de Kitchilan visited the inn. He said he was a police detective, on the trail of some dodgy salesmen traveling through the area. A farmer, George Sutton, took up another room at the inn the same night.
He said Miss Fouracre and Mr De Kitchilan built a quick bond, trading verbal jabs all night just as close friends might.
Mr Sutton left early in the morning for Harvey. When he was returning a few days later, he came across Mr De Kitchilan again. He was riding a horse, leading another, and carrying a rifle which all looked very similar to those owned by Miss Fouracre.
De Kitchilan told Mr Sutton he was leading one of the horses to the vet in Harvey, and passed on a message.
"If you see Leah, tell her I won't be back until the middle of the week."
On the afternoon of August 18, Mr Sutton returned to Peppermint Grove. He called out for Miss Foreacre as he approached, but heard no answer. As he came through the thick grove of peppermint trees and into the cleared paddock by the house, he discovered the ruins of the farm house.
Fire had ripped though the inn.
The long limestone building was still smoldering when he arrived. The roof was gone, and the wooden beams had fallen into the piles of debris. With the help of a passing traveler, Robert Pahl, Mr Sutton managed to lift some of the beams out of the way and get to Miss Fouracre's bedroom, where he found the remains of a charred body.
By the time the Police Constable arrived, it was nearly night, and he could do nothing but gather the remains and take them back to Waroona. Steel corset ribs were still stuck to the body, and there were no legs. they had been consumed in the blaze.
The Constable returned the next morning. Miss Fouracre's dog was still on guard by a mans hat in the garden, which was covered in blood, and spent rifle cartridges. Miss Fouracre kept an unusually large amount of jewelry for a girl in the bush. All of it was missing.
Meanwhile, in Bunbury, a pawnbroker was becoming suspicious of a man who'd sold him a ladies silver watch and chain, and a revolver, and said he was a police officer. The pawnbroker contacted Bunbury police, who later that afternoon arrested a man. Augustin De Kitchilan.
He was held in Bunbury Gaol for three weeks on a charge of impersonating a police officer. In that time, the real police had traced his every movement, with witnesses, right back to Peppermint Grove farm.
He had made his way to Harvey, the south through Dardanup to Bunbury, selling and giving away jewelry and perfumes to various women he came across. All of it, police found, must have belonged to Miss Fouracre.
When Mr De Kitchilan was remanded to Pinjarra in September of 1907, the inquest into the death of Leah Fouracre began.
He pleaded not guilty. Police had built up a library of circumstantial evidence, but the defence was able to argue two solid points. One, that nobody had seen De Kitchilan commit the murder, and two, that the remains could not be identified as Miss Foreacre's.
The judge is quoted in newspaper reports at the time, complimenting the strength of the defence. However, given De Kitchilan's possession of the horses, the jewelry, and the rifle all missing from Peppermint Grove, the jury found him guilty. He was hanged on the morning of October 23, 1907 at Fremantle Prison.
You can still see the ruins of the old farm house. Keep an eye out travelling north on Forrest Highway, they're on the left just as you reach the end of the average speed camera zone. The land around it is private property, still being used for farming, so you shouldn't enter without the permission of the owner.
