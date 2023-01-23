Bunbury has dominated Senior Country Week yet again, the Blue Swans celebrating their second win in a row after another crushing win. This time, over Albany in the grand final.
Albany, to their credit, were also undefeated in their pool. They took convincing wins against Geraldton, Eastern Goldfields and Bunbury's second XI to earn their spot in the grand final. Country Cricket's day of days.
They were still no match for Bunbury.
For the first time in the tournament, Bunbury won the toss and batted first. Almost immediately, keeper Bradman May was out for a golden duck.
His opening partner Mitchell Boyle (62) then combined with Tyne Dodds (31) for a steady 65 run partnership, both men striking at under 50.
Third round centurion Robbie Dawson (28) and skipper Blair Malatesta (12) both made starts, but Cooper Dehring stuck around, belting two 6's on his way to a half century. He came in with the team 4/127, and left the crease at 8/221, just 8 balls from the end of the innings.
A monster 11 run final over set Albany a target of 236 to win the tournament.
Throughout the week, each of Bunbury's bowlers has put in a special performance. Game 1 saw Liam Renton take 7/25. Cory Fitt took 4/25 in round 2, and Shehzad Gondal took 4 valuable wickets to secure the win against Upper Great Southern. In the Grand Final, Zane Verhaaf stepped up.
His journey to Man of the Match worthy figures of 5/9 included 5 maidens. He was on a Hat-Trick at one point too.
He started in his first over, getting Albany opener Riley Valli caught behind for just 1 run, before tearing through the middle order. Oliver Davidson and Captain Coen Marwick fed catches to May, both for single figures, before Sebastian Stanton was trapped LBW for a golden.
After Verhaaf's 5th wicket, another catch to the keeper, Albany were 6/43. Renton and Fitt cleaned up the tail, and that was all she wrote.
After a tournament where they never scored less than 150, Albany fell for 91 in the Grand Final.
