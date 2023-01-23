Bunbury Mail

Bunbury beats Albany to win second Country Week

By Edward Scown
Updated January 23 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 12:57pm
Many of the team were part of last year's winning effort at Country Week. Picture by Bunbury and Districts Cricket Association.

Bunbury has dominated Senior Country Week yet again, the Blue Swans celebrating their second win in a row after another crushing win. This time, over Albany in the grand final.

