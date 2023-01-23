Australia Day celebrations are upon us, and there's no better way to do it than with your community. Local Shires and community groups have plenty going on this year. Here is your guide to what's happening in your town.
City of Bunbury
Bunbury's Skyfest is back in full swing, celebrating Australia Day from sunrise to sunset. Beginning bright and early with the Wardan Sunrise Ceremony at 5am, and the Mayoral breakfast at 7am. Citizenship awards kick off at 8:30am, and then it's a full day of family fun. Boat racing, Strongman competitions, and plenty to eat before Bunbury's famous Skyfest fireworks take on a new form at 8:30pm.
Shire of Capel
Capel will welcome 40 new Aussies on Australia Day in a citizenship ceremony at Erle Scott Reserve, as well as paying tribute to some local heroes with the Citizen of the Year Awards from 8:30am.
Shire of Collie
Breakfast at Central Park is just the start of Australia Day in Collie. The real party doesn't start until 10am when the Collie Mineworkers Memorial Pool throws its doors open, for free, for an all day pool party.
The day also coincides with the Shire's weekly Summer Movie Series in Central Park, where they'll be showing Australian Comedy Muriel's Wedding from about 7:30pm.
Shire of Dardanup
The Shire of Dardanup are putting on breakfast in Dardanup, Eaton, and Burekup. Carramar Park, the Eaton Foreshore, and the Burekup Country Club will play host, with BCC the early birds at 7am, while the other two wont start until 8am.
The Citizenship ceremony will take place at the Eaton event, where there will be live music, petting zoo, bouncy castles and a magician.
Shire of Harvey
The Shire of Harvey is the biggest on this list in terms of land area, so they've put on four separate events in Harvey, Brunswick, Binningup and Australind, so you can get involved wherever you are.
Breakfast is on from 7am at the Harvey Recreation Centre. and 7:30am in Australind at the Ridley Place Foreshore Park. Citizenship ceremonies, and awards will follow both events.
Further afield in the shire, the Binningup Country Club and the Brunswick Junction Lions Club are putting on breakfast in their towns too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.