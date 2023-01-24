Krikke Motorsport Team welcomed superstar driver Kerry Madsen back into the seat on Saturday night, but it wasn't the fairytale return they were hoping for.
Madsen partnered reigning WA champion Dayne Kingshott at Perth Motorplex for a shot at the USA VS WA Speedweek Series finale.
It ended a 1045 day absence for Madsen, who has been racing in the US since winning the Australian Sprintcar Title in 2018.
"It's been quite a while since he has strapped into one of the Krikke Motorsport race cars and gives us the opportunity to dial up our program for a few nights with two cars," team manager Ryan Krikke said.
Madsen started Saturday's feature in 11th place after bagging a win in the last chance qualifier. Just three laps in, he was involved in an incident and sent to the back of the field. He spent the remaining 27 laps on an absolute mission, charging back to take the chequered flag in sixth.
Kingshott finished right behind his teammate after an equally impressive drive from 19th on the grid.
It was fellow Bunbury outfit Diamond Bay Racing which took out the championship with their American import Cory Eliason. After a dominant display at Bunbury Speedway, a 4th place in the feature was good enough to bring home the silverware.
Krikke are now heading east with Madsen. They'll be racing on Thursday night in Mount Gambier, SA, then to Warrnambool, Victoria for the Grand Annual Classic.
They'll be back home for the final two rounds of the Australian Championship, and for the Krikke Boys Shootout on February 18.
