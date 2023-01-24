Bunbury Mail

RSPCA pet census shows WA prefers dogs.

By Edward Scown
Updated January 24 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
85 per cent of Western Australian pet owners said they love dogs. Picture by RSPCA WA.

The RSPCA surveyed 1148 pet owners in WA, and it threw up some interesting results.

