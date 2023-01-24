The RSPCA surveyed 1148 pet owners in WA, and it threw up some interesting results.
Dogs are by far the favourite of WA pet owners, making up 74 per cent of pets. Cats come in a distant second, with 48 per cent of pet owners having one. Evidently people like to have more than one type of pet, as the percentages far exceed 100.
Some of the more unusual pets which appeared in the survey include stick insects, mini goats, axolotls, sea monkeys and spiders.
The majority chose human names for their dogs and cats. Charlie and Poppy were the most popular for dogs, while George and Jasper were favourites for cats.
70 per cent of owners admitted they celebrate their furry friend's birthday.
RSPCA WA Shelter Manager Emily Smith said attitudes towards pets had changed a lot in recent years.
"Pets are increasingly being considered as members of the family; we give them the same names as children, celebrate their birthdays, and think of them as our fur babies," she said.
"The pandemic really drove home the positive impact pets can have on our mental health, and the Pet Census results clearly show how much we cherish our animals in return."
45 per cent of WA pet owners love both cats and dogs equally, while 40 per cent are solely dog lovers and 12 per cent are solely cat-lovers.
The survey also revealed half of all pet owners who rent had trouble finding pet-friendly accommodation, while 1 per cent of respondents had given up pets as a result.
