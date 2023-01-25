A Bushfire Advice is in place for a part of Glen Iris.
The warning area is bounded by Forrest Highway, Vittoria Road, Jeffrey Road and Ince Road, and includes Bunbury Farmers Market and Grace Christian School.
There is currently no threat to lives or homes, and firefighters have the situation under control.
There is still a lot of smoke in the area, so motorists are advised to turn headlights on and drive slowly through the area.
The fire is reported to have started in bushland at the corner of Jeffery Road and Jacksonia Street.
