After years of work, two brand new campgrounds have opened on the banks of Collie's Lake Kepwari.
The former open cut coal mine site has been transformed into a water-based recreation hub for boating, swimming, water-skiing and camping.
The $5.8 million facility boasts 32 new camp sites, along with new nature walk trails, a boat ramp, barbeque shelters, modern toilet facilities, and artificial beaches made with imported sand.
"This is symbolic, I think, of the transformation going on in the Collie region. Here we have a former coal mine that is now a fantastic recreational facility," Environment minister Reece Whitby said.
"A lot of locals enjoy it, but more importantly people from right around WA and around Australia will come here to experience the natural environment which is so special in this region."
Bookings opened a week in advance, and already 130 have been made. The first campers moved in Wednesday night, just in time for Australia Day.
The largest of the two sites was named after David Ugle, a well known local traditional owner, footballer, and coal miner at the former mine site.
The other was named after former Member for Collie-Preston Mick Murray, who was in office when planning first began on the campground in 2017.
"To see what's here today, and to have something named after you is pretty special. Politicians cop a lot of crap over time, but now and again we get a pat on the back," Mr Murray said.
Mr Whitby and current Member Jodie Hanns praised Mr Murray's heavy involvement in getting the plan off the ground, and addressing some of the environmental issues which came with converting the former industrial site into a recreation area.
"15 years in the making. A lot of that was about planning, about how we could get the water in a reasonable state to swim in. That's been proven now, there's marron and fish in there, that shows the water quality has come up," Mr Murray said.
It is hoped the site, which pre-upgrade saw 51,000 visitors last year, will be a big element in the changing industry of Collie. The tourism it is expected to bring, Mr Murray said, "Would absolutely blow Collie away."
"The financial gain for Collie is going to be tremendous. People will have to fuel their boats up, they have to go in and probably fill the Esky up as well."
"I don't think the town has yet realised how much of an impact this area is going to have. If this happens to fill up one day, it would absolutely blow Collie away with the amount of services that are needed. You'd probably even see a Mr Whippy van out here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.