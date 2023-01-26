Bunbury's Citizen of the Year, Jan Pedersen, has been helping struggling members of the community for more than a decade.
The volunteer and event organiser was awarded Citizen of the Year on Thursday morning, kicking off Bunbury's Australia Day celebrations.
She said the satisfaction she gets from helping people are outweighs the time she gives up.
"It just makes my heart sing. It sounds a bit soppy, but it's just satisfying using your time constructively to help people."
"Volunteers benefit just as much as the recipients of the service, it's pretty amazing."
10 years ago, Ms Pedersen founded Hands Up 4 Kids. The now 170-strong group of volunteers visits primary schools throughout the Bunbury region, giving a helping hand to kids having a tough time learning to read.
"It's been a fabulous success, and a great need for children who are struggling," she said.
Volunteers spend one hour a week working with a handful of primary school kids selected by their teachers, to give them a bit of extra individual attention and encouragement towards mastering their reading and comprehension.
On top of that, Ms Pedersen chairs the organising committee for the Smart 2 Ask Expo, serves as Vice Chairperson for Alliance Housing WA, and has been heavily involved in putting together the Chef's Long Table Charity Lunch, which provides much needed funding to local charities and community groups every year.
"I just love working with teams of people. That's where you derive benefit I think, that satisfaction of being part of a team that makes something happen that's dearly needed," Ms Pedersen said.
"Behind every one of the projects we get involved in, there's so many fantastic people. There would be thousands of names who make things happen, it's not just one person."
Ms Pedersen was one of nine locals nominated, from teachers to charity workers, each honoured on Australia Day for their commitment to a vast array of community organisations.
"To stand up and listen to some of the things those people have done, it's very humbling," Ms Pedersen said.
