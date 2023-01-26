Bunbury Mail

Jan Pedersen awarded Citizen of the Year

By Edward Scown
Updated January 26 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
Jan Pedersen was awarded Citizen of the Year for her work with struggling kids. Picture by Edward Scown.

Bunbury's Citizen of the Year, Jan Pedersen, has been helping struggling members of the community for more than a decade.

Local News

