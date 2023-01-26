Albemarle is holding an open day to give local residents the chance to find out more about the Lithium giant's plans for a 800 worker camp in Australind.
The proposal, called "Paris Grove," includes residential buildings and associated facilities on Paris Road, Australind, in the empty lot behind Spudshed.
It's planned to be built in phases as the Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide plant expands. Initially, the precinct will house up to 800 rostered workers. In the future, it is planned to develop a residential housing estate on the site to support Albemarle's operations.
Albemarle's Country Manager, Beverly East, said the open day was a chance to see the quality of the planned facilities, to understand the detail and benefits, and to ask any questions.
"We are excited about Paris Grove, its long term life span and amenity," she said.
"Paris Grove is designed to be a truly socially sustainable development that meets the needs of workers now and well into the future, and which is embedded as an integrated part of the community."
An application to build the camp has been made to the Shire of Harvey, and is open for public comment until February 20. Following that, a long list of approvals would need to be gained before construction can begin.
If it does begin, Ms East said the camp will be a relatively small one in the beginning, growing as the plant does. The aim is to be able to house the workers needed while not putting strain on the local housing supply.
"As Albemarle's expansion work is completed, our workforce needs and numbers will change and it is expected that Paris Grove will ultimately evolve over time into a master-planned residential estate for our operations staff," Ms East said.
The open day will be held on February 4 between 10am and 2pm at the Leschenault Pavilion, 1 Peter Anderson Drive, Australind.
