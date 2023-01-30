Bunbury Mail

Five Bunbury heritage sites up for review

By Edward Scown
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bunbury's Back Beach Salt Baths were operational in the mid 1930s. Picture courtesy of Memories of Bunbury Facebook page.

A hidden piece of Bunbury history could soon be in the spotlight as council considers new heritage sites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.