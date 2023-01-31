A hidden piece of Bunbury history could soon be in the spotlight as council considers new heritage sites.
A motion will be put before the City of Bunbury Council on January 31 to decide the heritage status of 5 local locations. Among them is the ruins of the Back Beach Salt Baths.
Now barely poking its head above the sand, the concrete structure was once a hub of Bunbury's summer life, as an ocean filled swimming pool.
It was built in 1936, and immediately ran into maintenance issues. Just a year later, a loan worth nearly $1 million in today's money was taken out to repair the baths, which had already been overrun by sand.
The Mail spoke to Ray Repacholi in 2014, one of the last people to have used the baths. He said the project was destined for failure right from the start.
"It should never have been built there - in winter the waves were constantly smashing over it and wearing it away," Mr Repacholi said.
"There was an inlet pipe pumping water in from the ocean and in summer two blokes from the water board had to swim out and clear away all the seaweed from the filter almost every morning."
Calls to rebuild the baths have been made countless times by the public since it was abandoned in the wake of World War Two, but the dunes have been allowed to swallow what remains.
The site is currently listed as a category four heritage site, being considered of little historic significance. This means the Baths could easily be built over, so long as developers record the presence of the baths, and pay some tribute to it in their project.
The motion would increase that listing to a category two, so any changes would have to "reinforce the significance of the place," according to the City's heritage act.
The Back Beach Salt Baths is just one among five places listed in the motion. Two commercial buildings on Wellington and Stephen streets, a house on Forster Street, and the Bright Spot Bathing Pavilion on Back Beach.
While the pavilion building no longer exists, replaced by the Bunbury Surf Lifesaving Club in 1967, the Heritage Advisory Council still wants the site recorded as "A focal point of community activity" in the early 1900's.
