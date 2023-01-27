A baby girl and a teenaged boy have been taken to hospital after a car they were in rolled at the roundabout near the Parks Centre.
The crash was reported at 2:38pm on Friday afternoon. No other cars are reported to be involved as the Mitsubishi Outlander rolled off the roundabout, crashing through the fence of the Bunbury Turf Club.
The pair were taken by ambulance to Bunbury Hospital with minor injuries.
Police are directing traffic, which is backed up in the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the Bussell Highway, Brittain Road roundabout if possible.
