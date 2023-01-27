Bunbury Mail

Minor injuries in car roll over at Parks Centre roundabout

Updated January 27 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
The car crashed through the fence of Bunbury Turf Club.

A baby girl and a teenaged boy have been taken to hospital after a car they were in rolled at the roundabout near the Parks Centre.

