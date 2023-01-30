Community legends honoured

Towns big and small celebrated their local legends on Australia Day at citizenship ceremonies across the greater Bunbury region.
Fittingly, given recent fires in the area, Donnybrook's Citizen of the Year was Ben Anderson, a 17 year veteran of the Donnybrook Volunteer Fire and Rescue service.
He serves as captain of the brigade, and has done since 2017. Before the big promotion, he was Lieutenant for seven years. In that time, he has attended 538 incidents, including bushfires, and some fatal car accidents.
On top of his responsibilities as brigade captain, Mr Anderson is involved in school visits to promote emergency services careers, organising Anzac Day marches, the yearly Apple Festival fireworks, and the Christmas Eve Santa Lolly run, which is always popular with local kids.
He does it all while working full time in the mining industry.
Donnybrook also paid tribute to Senior Citizen of the Year Geoff McMullen, who has served the Balingup community for 30 years. He has been volunteering at the Small Farm Field Day since it began, serving on the committee for 12 years. He still helps with the setup and packing down in the days around the event.
"This is a man who does not have to be asked to help any group in the community, he is just there ready to get stuck in," his nomination reads.
Mr McMullen remains an active member of the Mullalyup Bush Fire Brigade. He was also there at the beginning of the Balingup Medieval Carnival, which draws thousands of visitors to the tiny town every year.
"Both Geoff McMullen and Ben Anderson epitomise what community service is about," Shire Commissioner Gail McGowan said.
Dardanup's local legend hasn't had as much time to build her stellar reputation. At just 29 years of age, Ashlea Bluett has cemented herself as a pillar of the Eaton community.
Managing two kids of her own, Ms Bluett volunteers as a St John Ambulance Officer, serves as Vice President of the Eaton Primary P&C, and organises Auskick for the Eaton Junior Football Club, to name a few items on her long list of contributions.
The Shire of Harvey, being the largest local government area in the Bunbury district, crowned four citizens of the year for their largest localities. Australind's Greg Campbell, William Russell of Harvey, Karen McCarthy from Leschenault, and Lyndon Edwards of Brunswick all received awards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.