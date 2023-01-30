Bunbury Mail

Community legends honoured

By Edward Scown
Updated January 31 2023 - 6:04pm, first published January 30 2023 - 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Towns big and small celebrated their local legends on Australia Day at citizenship ceremonies across the greater Bunbury region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.