Fire up the group chat, because Groovin' The Moo just dropped a massive lineup for its six show tour, hitting Bunbury in May.
Pub rock legends The Chats are among a herd of Australian and international artists joining the tour.
They'll be playing alongside Indie heavyweights Ball Park Music, Skegss and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, who all took strong places in this year's Hottest 100 countdown.
If it's bangers you're after, the master himself, Fatboy Slim is coming all the way from the UK to deliver. He'll be joined by fellow brits Sophie May, grime OG Skepta, indie rock royalty Alt-J, and Hottest 100 number two Eliza Rose, to name a few.
Rose took out the number two spot on Saturday with B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All). Ball Park Music hit number eight with Stars In My Eyes, Skegss' Stranger Days took number 19, LUUDE was 28 with Big City Life, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers' Girl Sports landed at 55 in the countdown.
Tickets go on sale on February 7 at midday. GTM organisers stressed that Moshtix is the only official online ticketing outlet. The legitimacy of tickets bought from third-party sites such as Tixel, Viagogo, Gumtree, or eBay can't be guaranteed.
All these acts and more hit Hay Park on May 6:
Alt-J (UK)
Amy Shark
Ball Park Music
Barkaa
BBNO$ (CAN)
The Chats
Choomba
Confidence Man
Denzel Curry (USA)
Eliza Rose (UK)
Fatboy Slim (UK)
Laurel (UK)
Luude
Ocean Alley
Omar Apollo (USA)
Royel Otis
Skegss
Skepta (UK)
Slayyyter (USA)
Slowly Slowly
Sophie May (UK)
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
Teenage Dads
Teenage Joans
With hosts;
Lex and Pookie
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.