Simon Labriola is on a quest. One to bring all of the races in Australia together under one flag. He's been on this journey for 23 years, and now he's giving it one last push.
His call to adventure came in a dream in the year 2000. A black and while flag with a map of Australia at the centre. He said it took him five years to properly understand what it was he saw that night.
"This is our flag to move forward as a reconciled nation between indigenous and non-indigenous. As a united nation of all cultures and as a country moving forward from its past."
"It's a grey flag. It's not black and white. When you stand under the grey flag, you don't label yourself as black or white, or red or yellow. Any race or any religion."
Plenty of people have ideas for a new national flag, but spend some time chatting with Mr Labriola, and you'll see this isn't a little passion project for him. He's dead serious about his flag and the path to reconciliation.
The "Grey Sail" has taken Mr Labriola around the country in a 1959 Dodge bus. On his first tour, it was painted by some of the most renowned Indigenous artists, such as Paddy Fordham, Eddie Cruse, and Michael Naden, as he visited every town he could to fly the flag on their main street.
He hopes his flag will one day be adopted as the official flag of Australia, replacing the current one, as well as the Aboriginal, and Torres Strait Islander flags.
"At the moment we're divided by three flags," he said.
"I respect the Australian flag, I respect the Aboriginal flag, I respect the Torres Strait Island flag. Our Australian flag has taken two generations to war. The Aboriginal flag represents the indigenous culture that's been here for 60,000 years."
"If we focus on a positive, we can get somewhere together. We can't focus on the past and haunt ourselves, we have to move forward."
His campaign took him to Buckingham Palace. He stood outside for three days before he got a meeting with the Head of Public Affairs. He presented a letter, and asked for Queen Elizabeth II's help in reconciliation.
"They accepted my request, but denied me an audience. However, they said 'we agree with what you're doing, and we will accept a flag when you send us one'."
When he returned to Australia Mr Labriola rebuilt the bus engine, and travelled to Darwin to meet Harold Thomas, the designer of the Aboriginal flag.
"I sat with him for two days to get his story on the Indigenous flag. Then he signed my flag."
"What that represents is that he's given me his full blessing to go forward."
The Pitjantjatjara people of central Australia call him 'Googalla', meaning 'wise man' in their language.
"I'm very fortunate that the Indigenous people are supporting me."
That trip led him through Coober Pedy, and on to Canberra, where he parked his bus on the lawn in front of Parliament House. His goal was to set up a 'bus embassy', just as Indigenous activists had set up a tent embassy in 1972, but he was moved on by federal police.
"They commended me on what I did, and allowed me to stay there for 48 hours to talk to people. They supported me, and said I'm welcome back there any time. However, I cannot create a 'bus embassy', but I can be there to promote this noble cause."
That experience, he said, was a draining one. Mr Labriola drove back to Coober Pedy, parked the bus in his shed, and called it quits.
He went back to work as an electrician, a trade he's plied for 35 years. His work took him all over the country for 12 years, setting up major projects such as the Greenbushes Lithium mine, and the gas project on Barrow island.
"I went back to my trade, and let go of this project, because it takes a lot of energy. I needed to get back on my feet financially to be able to move forward."
Now, he's looking to give the flag one last push in the hopes that future generations can carry on the message of reconciliation.
"Where do I go from here? Who knows. I'm just going with the flow."
"If I can help people understand the importance of this symbol, then they can deliver it to the future generation."
The next couple of months will be about preparation. He's still having flags made. Small ones which he sells to admirers to help with his fuel costs, and bigger ones which he hopes will find their way to the flagpoles of local councils.
"That's what I would like Bunbury to do. I'm not going to push it on the Mayor, but if he's interested, then by all means."
