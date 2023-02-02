Bunbury Mail

Urgent Care Clinics planned for struggling WA hospitals

Updated February 2 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulances spent more than 4700 hours ramped outside WA hospitals in January alone. Picture by Edward Scown.

The federal government is planning to open seven bulk-billed clinics in WA, designed to take pressure off emergency departments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.