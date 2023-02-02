The federal government is planning to open seven bulk-billed clinics in WA, designed to take pressure off emergency departments.
Expressions of interest were received for Urgent Care Clinics in Perth, Joondalup, Rockingham, Murdoch, Midland, Bunbury and Broome.
These clinics would operate separately to existing emergency departments, treating non-life threatening wounds, burns, bites, broken bones, and illnesses which still require urgent medical attention.
It comes as figures from January reveal a 26 per cent increase in ambulance ramping hours compared to January 2022, at more than 4,700 ramped hours for the month.
A separate analysis from the Australian Medical Association indicated that seven of the eight worst performing hospitals in Australia for urgent emergency department presentations were from WA.
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said the urgent care clinics would stay open until 10pm and alleviate pressures on hospitals by catering to walk-in patients.
"The cases that are going to come to an urgent care centre are going to be dealt with somewhere," he told reporters in Perth on Wednesday.
"They might not be life-threatening emergencies but they are emergencies that have to be cared for, either in an existing GP practice, or more likely in a hospital emergency department."
Some doctors might split their shifts between regular practice and urgent care, he added.
"What we've been very clear not to do is to build new clinics that will be operating or setting up in competition with existing practices," he said.
St John currently operates similar facilities in the metro area, which Australian Medical Association WA president Mark Duncan-Smith said had failed to make a substantial difference to hospital bottlenecks.
"The walking wounded patients that these clinics would see are fast tracked through EDs and therefore do not occupy beds, do not cause access block and do not cause ramping," he said.
"The unintended consequences of these urgent care clinics could paradoxically see the closure of some general practices nearby these locations."
WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said WA has the lowest number of GPs per capita of any state or territory.
"As a result, we get the least amount of Medicare rebate," she said.
"It's important that we increase that."
Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash said WA was facing a health workforce crisis and the government had not explained how it would staff the new facilities.
