Busselton's Damon Greaves is taking on a new challenge, as he heads to the United States to play college football with the University of Kansas Jayhawks.
Greaves left football to train as a punter with Prokick Australia just six months ago, leaving Hawthorn to join the academy which has produced 15 NFL players from Australia.
Head Punting Coach Tim Gleeson said greaves has made a quick transition from Aussie Rules long bombs to the American style of kicking high into the air.
"We emphasise floating the ball out of your hand a lot more. If you're trying to kick a high ball, you don't want to be pushing the ball down at a forceful angle."
"He's picked it up in the last six months, and now suddenly he's going to be over there playing in front of 80,000 people regularly. It's not something you pick up overnight, but coming from a professional background, his work ethic is unrivaled."
Greaves' Aussie Rules skills will be far from forgotten. In fact the ability to kick on the run is gold for American coaches, and makes Australian players highly sought after by college teams.
"Coming from that Aussie Rules background has that ability to roll out and kick on the run, using both sides of his body. It really opens up the playbook for coaches," Gleeson said.
"Damon was very advanced. His skillset is impeccable, he's got an amazing kick, and his spiral is top notch as well. It's not just his ability to roll out."
The University of Kansas Jayhawks are one of the biggest teams in college Football, part of the "Elite of the elite" Power 5 conference which regularly sees crowds in the tens of thousands of fans. A big jump from Greaves' last post at East Perth in the WAFL.
The Jayhawks' first game this season will be against Missouri State at their 47,000 capacity home stadium.
"For us it's a big school to nail. We've never had a punter play at Kansas before so it's a big one to tick off the list," Gleeson said.
Greaves heads to Kansas on a full ride scholarship to join the Jayhawks' two other punters, freshman Grayden Addison and junior Reis Vernon, for an intense six months of training and match simulation. Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold will put the finishing touches on his technique before kickoff on August 31.
