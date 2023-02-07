Bunbury Mail

Busselton's Damon Greaves to punt for Kansas Jayhawks

By Edward Scown
Updated February 7 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damon Greaves has picked up the American game at a rapid rate. Picture supplied.

Busselton's Damon Greaves is taking on a new challenge, as he heads to the United States to play college football with the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.