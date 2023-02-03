The City of Bunbury council will run with 12 members until October, after the resignation of Kris Plumb.
Mr Plumb's resignation, citing personal reasons, was officially announced at the first ordinary council meeting for the year on Tuesday by Mayor Jaysen Miguel.
In his opening, Mr Miguel thanked Mr Plumb for his service over the past three years.
"I'd like to formally thank Councillor Plumb for his efforts. He's been an elected member for three years now, and he's done a great job. We wish him all the best," Mr Miguel said.
"When the time is right, we'll present him with his plaque, and thank him formally."
With local government elections scheduled for October, the remaining Councillors voted unanimously to leave Mr Plumb's position vacant until the elections take place.
His seats on the CEO Performance Review Panel, and the Audit Committee were replaced, with Cr Michelle Steck taking the former, and Cr Betty McCleary the latter, both unopposed.
The nine month vacancy for Mr Plumb's seat is by no means unprecedented. Cameron Bridges' resignation in 2012 saw a seat open for 15 months. Joel McGuinness' seat remained vacant for 19 months across 2018-19, and James Hayward's election to state parliament saw his seat unoccupied for 7 months.
A major factor in the council's decision was the cost associated with an extraordinary election, which was expected to be about $70,000, or about $8 per vote.
Leaving the seat vacant means a saving for the City of $24,350 in sitting fees, which no longer have to be paid to Mr Plumb.
Another factor was the current reform agenda for local government, which will likely see Councillor numbers reduced at the City of Bunbury by two in 2023, and another two in 2025.
Mr Plumb was elected to council in 2019, and was up for re-election this year. In his time on council, he threw his weight behind a bid to secure hosting rights to a WAFL televised fixture at Hands Oval, and the establishment of a short-term accommodation facility for vulnerable youth.
He drew criticism from former Mayor Gary Brennan in 2021 after he moved a motion to raise rates by 2.5 per cent in the midst of COVID uncertainty.
