Bunbury Councillor Kris Plumb resigns

By Edward Scown
Updated February 3 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
Former Councillor Kris Plumb has resigned, citing personal reasons. Picture by Jesinta Burton.

The City of Bunbury council will run with 12 members until October, after the resignation of Kris Plumb.

