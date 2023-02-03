Three of Bunbury's best health professionals are among 130 nominations for this year's WA Rural Health Excellence Awards.
Doctors Lucy Irvine and Michelle dos Santos have already made a big impression on their adopted home in the few years they've spent working here, while Associate Professor Bronwyn Peirce has been at the core of medical training in Bunbury for 20 years.
Dr Peirce's passion for emergency medicine brought her to WA as a fellow with the Australian College for Emergency Medicine. She worked as a consultant emergency physician, providing specialist care for patients at Bunbury Regional Hospital's emergency department.
In addition to her clinical role with WA Country Health Service, Dr Peirce plays an integral role in the education of medical students at The Rural Clinical School of WA, where she serves as Bunbury's Final Year, and Lead Medical Coordinator.
"Bron is renowned for providing high-quality small group teaching and has led the charge to establish a permanent presence of Medical Education Registrars at Bunbury Regional Hospital," her nomination reads.
She is one of three finalists for the Rural Researcher or Educator award.
Dr Irvine is also one of three for the WACHS Intern of the Year. She relocated to the south west only three years ago, and has carved out a reputation as a highly competent and compassionate clinician.
Having served as the Bunbury Doctors in Training Society Intern representative last year, she has now finished her internship, and now works as a Resident Medical Officer at Bunbury Hospital.
She said she has come to love living in Bunbury, and hopes to focus her career into psychiatry, or emergency medicine.
Dr dos Santos has a one on one battle with Dr Renita Whittle from Broome for the Resident Medical Officer of the Year award.
The former high school teacher got her start in medicine in Vanuatu, where she helped to build a medical centre. While she was there, a category 5 cyclone hit, and she became involved in the disaster relief effort.
"Where better to start than my own country's backyard," she said.
She was named Bunbury Regional Hospital's Intern of the year in 2021, and followed it up with Junior Doctor of the Year in 2022. She is an executive member of the Bunbury Doctors in Training Society, and is looking forward to spending the next two years training to become a General Surgeon.
WA Country Health Service Chief Executive Jeff Moffet said this year, more than ever, it was important to recognise that country clinicians go above and beyond for their communities.
"We're coming off the back of two really challenging years for the health sector," Mr Moffet said.
"It's something we would have never gotten through without the support and leadership of our country health workforce."
