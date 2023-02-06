Bunbury Mail

Kiden Manders wins Pro Sprintcar title at Bunbury

By Edward Scown
Updated February 6 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 4:11pm
Kaiden Manders was flying in qualifying on his way to Pro Sprintcars gold. Picture by Edward Scown.

High temperatures and a slippery track weren't enough to keep Kaiden Manders at bay, as he took out the Pro Sprintcars State Title at Bunbury Speedway on Saturday night.

