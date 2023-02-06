High temperatures and a slippery track weren't enough to keep Kaiden Manders at bay, as he took out the Pro Sprintcars State Title at Bunbury Speedway on Saturday night.
Manders was very much the dark horse of the night, as he lined up alongside WA Sprintcar heavyweights , Callum Williamson, Trent Pigdon, and James Inglis making his return to Diamond Bay Motorsport.
Pigdon had a horrible start to the night. His engine wouldn't fire up for qualifying, and he missed all of the heats as his team worked to get the issue sorted. He did appear in the Feature, but the gremlin re-appeared and he was forced to retire.
Manders set a blistering 14.239 to qualify first in the Pro Sprints, earning him a front row start for heat 3. After a tight battle with Callum Williamson and Ryan Lancaster, Manders took the win, and lined up on pole for the all important feature.
He lined up alongside Mitch Wormall, who welcomed his second child just hours before arriving at the track.
Wormall got the jump at the start and disappeared up the road. Manders held second as Inglis practically pushed Williamson through lapped traffic as they fought over third. It all came to a stop on lap 17 of 25, as marshals cleared debris from the track.
That debris had spelled disaster for Wormall.
His rear left tyre had hit the rogue piece of bodywork, causing a major puncture. With just 8 laps to go, he was forced to pit from the lead, ending his run at a third state pro sprints title win. Had he continued, Wormall would have been the first to win three.
This opened the flood gates for Manders, as he lead Ryan Lancaster from the restart. Lancaster got a good run, but it was brought to a halt within a lap as contact with Ryan Farrell had set the number 55 of Luke Mewett onto its side, bringing out the red flags.
At the second restart, Williamson overtook Lancaster for second, and got his head down as Manders flew away in the lead. As the leaders hit traffic, Williamson closed, but not enough, as Manders crossed the line 0.383 of a second ahead to win his second Pro Sprintcars State Title.
"Sucks what happened to Mitch [Wormall], it was shaping up to be a good end to the race. I felt like I had a car that was coming on, and it would've been great to race him to the end, but that's how it goes," Manders said.
"Hopefully I can come back next year and try to defend it."
The night also saw 18 cars fight it out for the Limited Sprintcars Carby Nationals. The support category brought high drama all night as Michael Keen, Tim King and Joel Ettridge went at it.
Heat one saw Keen take third with a last corner send on Craig Bottrell, keeping himself in the fight as Ettridge and King finished first and second respectively.
Just over two tenths of a second separated the three in the top 8 shootout, and they started Keen, Ettridge, King on the feature grid.
Keen took off, and kept the lead after two restarts, but he was eventually overtaken by Ettridge. Despite putting in the fastest lap of the race, Keen couldn't fight back, and Ettridge took the Carby Nationals Championship by nearly 3 seconds.
"Pretty surreal to be honest, just to be up here with Michael and Tim. I started in this thing last year and those were the guys I was looking up to, so just to be challenging for wins with them is an awesome feeling," Ettridge said.
