Bunbury Mail

Cody and Bailey Nash win "Outlaw 55" at Bunbury

By Edward Scown
Updated February 6 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody and Bailey Nash took first and second in their grandad's memorial race. Picture by MacTrack Motorsport.

It was an emotional family affair at Bunbury Speedway on Saturday night, as the grandsons of racing legend Des Nash finished first and second in his memorial race, the "Outlaw 55".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.