It was an emotional family affair at Bunbury Speedway on Saturday night, as the grandsons of racing legend Des Nash finished first and second in his memorial race, the "Outlaw 55".
The brothers, Cody and Bailey, are still relatively new to Wingless Sprintcar racing. Bailey made his debut last October, and Cody took his first feature win on Boxing Day.
Cody dominated the first heat, winning from pole by 2.241 seconds, and setting the fastest lap on his way.
It was Bailey's turn in the third heat. Starting on the front row alongside Jye McKenzie, he had a fight for all eight laps, but brought the win home to secure a fourth place start for the feature.
The main event started with a four wide "Missing man" formation in honour of Des Nash. He is held up as a key figure in Australian Wingless Sprintcar racing. As one of the founding members of its governing body, his legacy is still felt by all who race in the category.
When he lost his battle with a long term illness in 2015, the race was named in his honour. This year was the first time the brothers entered it, and they entered as favourites.
Cody started the feature on pole, and stormed off into the lead, but he was made to work for it.
The 20 lap race saw five restarts. The first coming from a crash between Justin Wragg and Daran Humfrey just three laps in. Once officials untangled the wreckage, Cody Nash once again got off to a flying start, but it would last only one lap before Tom Britton spun, and was very lucky to not be collected as the pack came charging through.
The resulting restart was even shorter lived, as Jordan Johnson went around at turn two. Again, just one more lap was completed before the fourth stoppage came. Lachlan Horton's car throwing flames from the exhaust as it ground to a halt at turn four.
Behind Nash, Cameron and Jye McKenzie were fighting over second when Jye tagged the wall out of turn four, breaking his front right suspension and putting him out of the race. This opened the door for Bailey Nash, who had been biding his time in fifth place.
At the restart, Bailey overtook Zayne Martin, who had climbed up from sixth on the grid, then set his sights on Cameron McKenzie.
With six laps to go, Nash dove up the inside of McKenzie at turn two to grab second. McKenzie fought back into turn three, but Nash wasn't going to be denied, and made an impressive move around the outside to take the position back, sealing the one-two finish.
With tight racing all night, it was a fitting tribute to the man dubbed "The Outlaw".
