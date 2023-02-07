Bunbury Mail

Bunbury turns purple for Feeding Tube awareness

By Edward Scown
Updated February 7 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Koombana Bay Footbridge is lit up purple this week for feeding tube awareness. Picture by Edward Scown.

Landmarks around Bunbury will be bathed in a purple glow this week to raise awareness of the day-to-day impact of tube feeding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.