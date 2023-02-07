Landmarks around Bunbury will be bathed in a purple glow this week to raise awareness of the day-to-day impact of tube feeding.
From February 5 to 11, Feeding Tube Awareness Week is lighting up towns across the country for the first time.
The week is led by national charity AusEE founder Sarah Gray. She started the drive in 2009 after her daughter Bella was diagnosed with a rare disease of the gastrointestinal tract, which meant she had to have a feeding tube inserted at age 7.
"She was always what they call 'fail to thrive'. Basically, she wasn't growing, she wasn't putting on weight properly from the food she was having. That's why they put a feeding tube in place."
"There was nothing. No information for people with feeding tubes, or no real awareness," she said.
Ms Gray said it was a tough decision, but the alternative was to have Bella drink litres of a flavourless nutritional formula every day. Separated from her classmates at school lunch and recess times. A big ask for a young kid.
Bella lived with a tube placed through her abdomen, and into her stomach, until age 12. In that time she'd developed an interest in competitive Cheerleading, which motivated her to get off the feeding tube, as it restricted the high-flying moves she could pull off.
"We don't like to think it defines people, but it is difficult, and it does present challenges."
Ms Gray hopes the awareness week will help those with more visible tubes not to feel so different, and to correct some common misconceptions about feeding tubes.
"People often think you only have a feeding tube when you're in hospital, or at end of life in palliative care," she said.
"There's hundreds of reasons why someone might have a feeding tube."
Feeding tubes are most commonly inserted either directly into the stomach, like Bella's, or through the nose so food and fluids can get into their body if they are unable to eat or drink enough. This might be caused by a disease, or a physical inability to take in enough nutrition.
The whole Koombana Bay foreshore and footbridge, and the lookout tower are among 85 locations in Australia and New Zealand which have been turned purple for the week.
