Bunbury Mail

Training anaesthetic technicians in Bunbury a first

By Edward Scown
Updated February 8 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anaesthetic Technician Trainees Matthew Hains and Samuel Aina are the first to train in regional WA. Picture supplied.

Anyone who's gone in for surgery will know the anaesthetic team are the most fun people in the room. Now a new program will have them training closer to home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.