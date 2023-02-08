Anyone who's gone in for surgery will know the anaesthetic team are the most fun people in the room. Now a new program will have them training closer to home.
Bunbury Regional Hospital's Anaesthetic Technician trainee program has launched late last year, and has welcomed its first two trainees. Matthew Hains and Samuel Aina will be the first Anesthetic Technicians to train in regional WA.
Anaesthetic Technicians are an essential part of the theatre team, providing specialised assistance to anaesthetists. They have a working knowledge of anaesthetic equipment, drugs, clinical procedures and deliver a high standard of patient care to support positive patient outcomes.
"Working and training in Bunbury has been great, all the staff are supportive, sharing their vast knowledge and experience, and there is a strong sense of belonging and constant push to provide the best services," Mr Aina said.
"Remaining in Bunbury while completing the program means I'm close to everything I cherish; Bunbury feels like home to my family and this is where we want to raise our children.
The duo have plenty of operating theatre experience, having first joined Bunbury Regional Hospital as theatre-based patient care assistants. From their time in the theatre, both took an interest in pursuing career opportunities as anaesthetic technicians.
Hospital Director Jeff Calver said the regional first training program represents an opportunity for locals to get stuck into a career in health.
"Through this program we're providing a pathway for local residents to access education and employment opportunities with supported online learning and practical on-the-job experience under the watchful eye of some of the state's best educators and specialists."
