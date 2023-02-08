After having someone share that they'd resigned themselves to being single forever, due to crippling social anxiety, two local women came up with a unique way for cupid to pay people a visit.
Leanne Shaw and Chantal Schumyn started 'Dinner With Friends'.
"It's just so hard to get out there when people are nervous, and there's so many amazing people stuck at home. My neighbour is one of them," Ms Shaw said.
"That's what made me think, what if we created an event which allowed these people to get out but they got to bring their comfort zone with them?"
The events cater to anyone looking to meet people and their clientele is certainly not limited to people experiencing anxiety.
Put simply, it's speed dating for people who hate speed dating. At the event, guests are given unique conversation starters that generate laughter. Ms Shaw said that jovial atmosphere is the key to showing yourself to others in the best light.
"At one event, we put a toilet roll on every table. At the beginning we asked everyone to tear off how much they'd need on average to get the job done, then for every square they pulled off, they had to share a fun fact about themselves."
Each small group spends time getting to know each other, before the groups are mixed up. Each person is assigned another table where they'll meet new friends and potentially even a partner.
At the end of each group's time together, everyone has the opportunity to write a compliment for one of the others at the table. At the end of the night, everyone goes home with a collection of nice things said about them by complete strangers.
"It's an idea I came up with about 20 years ago when I was single. I wanted to meet people, but I was too scared to go speed dating," Ms Shaw said.
"When you're in a group environment, you get to be your best. You get to laugh and bounce off other people, and it's not nerve wracking like a one-on-one."
The focus is not entirely on romance though. They ran a trial event in January, and Ms Shaw said she was "absolutely floored" by the feedback she got. Not only had people sparked relationships, but they'd found friends. One even found a new job.
"We got one lady who has very strong PTSD, so much so that when she looks at new people, she loses their face. She said 'I saw everyone's face tonight'.
"It's not so much about love, it's about finding that confidence within yourself."
Through Ms Shaw's business, she uses the funds raised from ticket sales to provide free programs.
The next Dinner with Friends event is on February 25, for single people aged between 40 and 59. More are in the works for younger people, and LGBT focused events in the near future.
"We would just love to keep rolling these out. It's about bringing people together, not only for potential romance, but just to connect with people you wouldn't normally run into."
NOTE: An earlier version of this article may have been understood to suggest that Dinner with Friends was for people with anxiety or other conditions that made dating difficult for them. That is not the case. Dinner with Friends is for anyone who is interested in meeting new people in a group setting. We apologise if anyone understood the article incorrectly.
