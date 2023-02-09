Valentine's Day is a great time for couples everywhere. For the singles among us, it can be a time to dive head first into the online dating scene.
That makes it prime time for scammers.
In 2022, 67 people reported to WA ScamNet a total loss of $2,871,468 to romance and dating scams. $800,000 came from one individual in May.
Romance scammers play on emotional triggers to take advantage of victims. They'll often profess their love and affection very quickly, to try to influence victims.
The scammer will then come up with elaborate stories about debts, financial struggle or they'll ask for travel money, conning the intended target into sending money, gifts or financial information.
WA Consumer Protection Commissioner Trish Blake is urging those searching for love online to be wary of potential distant suitors.
"A good step to take to protect your heart and your wallet, is to assume potential love interests are scammers to begin with," Ms Blake said.
"You can do a reverse image search on profile images to check the person is who they say they are."
Another version of the scam is the 'romance bait'. Once the scammer has built trust with the victim, they'll show them how to 'invest' - usually in dodgy cryptocurrencies - and separate the hopeless romantic from their money that way.
"Be wary of people who want to immediately move to a one-on-one conversation away from a dating app to text message, email or WhatsApp. This is a red flag," Ms Blake said.
"If you have fallen in love with someone online, it's important to remain vigilant and never transfer money, or give your bank account details to someone you haven't met in person."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.