It was all smiles at Clifton Park Primary School on Thursday morning as the kids tucked in to a fruity breakfast with local Police.
About 60 kids arrived early to school to chat with officers, and work the lights and sirens on their paddy wagon as they enjoyed breakfast prepared by parent volunteers.
South West native, and fitness coach Danae Conford runs the monthly breakfast club through her community health program Happy When Fit. She said it's a great way for kids to start the day.
"They're a beautiful school to work with. They have such a fantastic response from community. Everybody gets involved, when I come here to food prep in the mornings, I have a heap of parent helpers here helping to chop up the food, the parents come and eat with the kids, it's a really nice morning."
The breakfast kicks off the school's morning running club, ensuing the primary school students are keeping healthy all round.
"There is an overwhelm of information out there that confuses people. I go in and teach people to get back to the basics of using whole foods," Ms Cornford said.
"The benefits of that are so underestimated, especially for kids in schools. A healthy diet really helps them to focus and helps with better mood. There's so many benefits to it."
"I want kids to have every opportunity to succeed"
Clifton Park is far from the only school where Ms Cornford runs her program. Part of the Bunbury Farmers Market supported Healthy Schools and Communities Program, she makes regular visits to most of the primary and secondary schools in the Bunbury region, delivering a good breakfast, and hopefully some good habits to local students.
"I've been doing this for a few years now, and I still get the same schools register to do the program again, which is always nice."
"I sometimes get parents reach out and say 'I can't believe my kids are eating this now', or teachers who can't believe a kid is eating that. It's just amazing what a social setting does to what kids are more likely to want to try."
"That exposure to different foods, and someone who's not a parent or a teacher giving them that information, it's amazing what that can do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.