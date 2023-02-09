Bunbury Mail

Teaching Clifton Park kids to eat healthy

By Edward Scown
February 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Local Police showed the Clifton Park Primary School kids around the paddy wagon. Picture by Edward Scown.

It was all smiles at Clifton Park Primary School on Thursday morning as the kids tucked in to a fruity breakfast with local Police.

