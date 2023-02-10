Katrina Lee Thorne appeared in Bunbury Magistrates Court on Thursday to face charges for the neglect of her two dogs.
The 31-year-old plead guilty to both charges of failing to provide the dogs with proper and sufficient food.
The court heard that the two dogs, a male Staffy named Jacko and a female Jack Russell named Milo, were found by a City of Bunbury ranger in June of 2022 in the backyard of a Glen Iris home. The ranger reported to the RSPCA that the dogs were in poor condition, and lowered some food and water over the fence for them.
A few weeks later, the ranger visited the property again, and found Jacko deceased, and Milo severely malnourished. Thorne, the court heard, had not been at the property for at least five weeks.
Pictures of the dogs were presented to Thorne in court, but she refused to look at them, saying they were "too distressing."
The RSPCA was given permission on July 3 to enter the property to retrieve the body of Jacko, and seize Milo. While there, the team discovered a third dog, a Chihuahua named Bella, inside the house. The RSPCA are now pursuing a separate case to take custody of her as well.
Milo was given a body condition score of 1.5 out of 5. The almost minimum score means the ribs, spine, and pelvis were all easily visible, with little to no body fat. She has since been nursed back to health by the RSPCA, which reports she has doubled her weight since July.
Thorne's sentencing has been set for March 23.
David Wade Thorne appeared in the same court accused of the same charges. He was convicted in January, but his sentencing has been adjourned while the court determines the details of a learning difficulty, which a letter of support claims contributed to his actions.
Mr Thorne was supported in court by family, who were called upon to speak on his behalf. His father, also called David Thorne, called on Magistrate Michelle Harries to "get it over and done with."
"He made a mistake. He was just trying to help his dog. He doesn't deserve to be crucified."
A letter of support sent to the court by an Aboriginal Corporation mentioned the use of "bush remedies" to treat an illness in the now deceased Staffy.
Despite requests from Mr Thorne and his family to deliver the sentence, Magistrate Harries put the trial off to allow the family to consult with a lawyer, and for her to gain a greater understanding of his learning difficulty, which she said would be a factor in her sentence.
"I'm trying to consider options to help him, and the community," Ms Harries said.
"I'm going to put this matter off, I know it's not what you or your family want, but it's what I feel I need."
The charges, under the Animal Welfare Act 2002, each carry a minimum penalty of a $2000 fine and a maximum of $50,000 and 5 years in prison.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.