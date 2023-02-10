The South West Craft Beer Festival takes over Busselton on February 25, and it will welcome a big debutant.
Froth Craft Bunbrewery has made a huge impression on Bunbury in the barely eight months since it opened. Now the team are looking to take the competition to their compatriots right down the south west.
"We'll take up as much room as they let us," Froth co-founder Pete Firth said.
Firth and his team of master brewers will bring 14 of their 21 beers to the festival . Everything from their crowd pleaser Captain Bunbury Lager, to an experimental Mexican brew using corn in the place of the grain.
"People can expect everything depending on the weather. If it's going to be wet and rainy, we'll have it malty and roasts and delicious and warming, which I doubt, because it'll be summer."
"Think refreshing sours, it's a wide spectrum of flavours. We try to appeal to everybody, and allow the brewers to flex their creative muscles."
While master brewers Tyler Little and Aaron Davy like to get creative in their Victoria Street brewery, Mr Firth said the mark of a good craft brewery is its Lager, and he's confident the Bunbury brew - named after a hotel which once stood on the site of the Bunbrewery - will be popular among festival goers.
"A Lager's meant to be crisp, and dry. There's nowhere to hide. So it's a really good defining characteristic of a brewery, how their Lager is, and we're really happy with our Captain Bunbury, so that'll definitely be on tap."
"Breweries come out with these crazy beers and all these other styles, but you'll definitely need a lager to tick those boxes. The right bitterness, crisp, dry. Something that hits the spot."
While Froth might be taking Bunbury by storm, Mr Firth said he's not trying to take over from the Swan Draughts or the Emu Exports - the mainstays of the pub. His focus is on the more creative side of beer.
"Those beers have definitely got a place. I'll enjoy a Swanny D as much as anyone else, they're institutions in their own right. They've become part of the Western Australian identity," he said.
"Beer's an amazing product, these days especially. With brewers being so creative, the flavours are endless, and the different styles everyone keeps pioneering and innovating is awesome."
Froth's move from Exmouth to Bunbury opened up opportunities to explore new flavours. Mr Davy runs a hop farm in the Preston Valley, allowing Froth to craft a "Wet hop" beer, using hops delivered straight off the vine. While it can be a struggle sometimes, Mr Firth said Froth uses ingredients sourced from the south west whenever they can.
"We have done beers before where it's all, from the yeast to the grain to the hops as local as possible."
"It's great to be down in Bunbury now. We were in Exmouth before, and that's 1300km from Perth, let alone from the agricultural region. It's a desert, so everything was shipped in."
"The South West is incredible for its produce, so we love to use as much of it as we can."
The fresh produce means strong competition from craft breweries throughout the region, but Mr Firth insists it's a friendly rivalry they all share over their passion.
"There's the South West Brewers Alliance, which we're members of. That's a great collection of different breweries in the south west, and everyone's really helpful. It's a very healthy competition, and that'll be on display"
Of the 21 beers Froth offers, Their hazy pale ales have proven to be a cult favourite among the Bunbury crowd, and Mr Firth expects them to be a mainstay of their festival lineup as well as their fruity experiments.
"Bunbury's got a bit of a haze craze. Our hazy pale ale has got a bit of a following. We brought out a mid-strength version of that as well, just so its nicer to have a few more responsibly in the summer. That's a really nice cloudy option."
"We've got a Raspberry Berliner Weisse. That's going to be fantastic for a beer fest, it goes down really well. Super refreshing, great colour, looks awesome."
"We're just trying to wear as many hats to appeal to as many people as we can, and I think that shows through our offerings."
