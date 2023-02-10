Bunbury Mail

Australind Jetty repair works begin

By Edward Scown
Updated February 10 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
Water Minister Simone McGurk and local member Jodie Hanns visited the construction site to announce the start of repairs. Picture by Edward Scown.

Work starts Monday on a $3 million project to rebuild the iconic Australind Jetty, opening access back up to the middle of the Leschenault Estuary.

