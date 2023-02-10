Work starts Monday on a $3 million project to rebuild the iconic Australind Jetty, opening access back up to the middle of the Leschenault Estuary.
Water Minister Simone McGurk made the trip down to officially announce the project's start, and said the community would talk full advantage of the jetty once it's complete.
"I remember coming down to this area when I was a child, people have made good use of the estuary for decades," she said.
"I know the local community are keen to get the Jetty back, and be able to use it by next summer."
The repair works are expected to be finished by the end of this year. In that time, Aboriginal heritage assessments still need to be completed, and negotiations will start to determine who will manage the Jetty, and pay for its maintenance.
At the moment it's operated by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation. The Department of Transport manages many similar facilities across the state, but it could ultimately fall to the Shire of Harvey to pick up the tab for future repairs.
"I think we'll work through that with the state. It's early days so we're happy to wheel and deal with the state government... I think we work pretty well together," Shire of Harvey president Paul Gillett said.
The Jetty was built in the 1960's as part of a Titanium extraction operation. It has since been enjoyed by locals as a place to fish from, as it extends a kilometre into the estuary, giving anglers young and old access to deeper waters.
"It's been well used over a number of years, from back in the sixties when the port was operating here," Cr Gillett said.
"It's a beautiful area, best place in the south west."
The Jetty was closed to public access in February of 2021 due to a member of the public suffering an injury on the jetty in late 2020. Locals contacted Member for Collie - Preston Jodie Hanns' office in droves, asking for information, and lending their support to her petition to get state funding for repairs.
"We ran a campaign to see how much support there was from the local community, and we had over 2000 signatures on our petition. We had some really enthusiastic responses from the local community when the announcement was made [to fund the repairs]," Ms Hanns said.
"Lots of people said to me they were long-time residents of Australind, and they used to bring their kids out on the jetty. Now they're bringing their grandkids. That tells a great story for the community."
