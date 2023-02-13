Bicentennial Square and the Graham Bricknell Music Shell will come to life this weekend when the South West Multicultural Festival rolls into town.
Bunbury Multicultural Group Chair, Susanne Hamersley, moved from her native Germany 12 years ago. She said the festival is an important time for Bunbury's massive multicultural community
"We are living in one of the most multicultural societies in the world. In Bunbury - Geographe nearly 30% of the population is born outside of Australia. There is so much to share, learn and benefit from each other," she said.
The highlight of the festival, now in its 15th year, is the flag parade. This year 56 nations will be represented in the long march down Victoria Street.
"It's very emotional, because you see a lot of families with their young children, proud to represent their country, and show this pride to their children," Ms Hamersley said.
"I can't even think about it without getting goosebumps."
No multicultural festival would be complete without a massive selection of food from around the world, and the Bunbury group is going big. The Music Shell lawn will be packed with food vans, and stalls of all varieties, and there'll be no danger of breaking your new year's resolution diet.
"We're putting a big focus on the healthy food from all different cultures," Ms Hamersley said.
"While you eat, you can listen to beautiful music, it's a very chilled atmosphere. We've tried it out for a couple of years now, and people really like it. Usually they just stay there."
Through the day, everyone is invited to help artists Hope Perth and The Papa Giuseppe as they paint a massive mural which will serve as the backdrop for the lineup of dancers and musicians which take the stage into the night.
"It's representing iconic landmarks from 8 different cities from around the world, and everyone is welcome to help them paint."
"There are buttons you can push, when it gets dark, it illuminates certain areas. It's a little bit magic."
It's not just about the art and food though. Bicentennial Square will be home to the festival's "Human library". There, people from all over the world will be telling stories, answering questions, and sharing their experiences of places and people from all corners of the globe.
"You can talk to one person from a different country - our 'human books' - and you can ask anything you'd like to know about the country and the culture."
The festival committee is still looking for flagbearers for the parade on Saturday, February 18. If you'd like to get involved, drop a message in to the Bunbury Multicultural Group Facebook page.
"Even if a flag is already taken, we would still love to have families there. We all walk together and show our flags, and our culture," Ms Hamersley said.
