One of the most exciting up and coming bands in the WA indie scene made a huge splash Saturday night, as DICE's Heat Waves Summer Run tour hit Froth
DICE have been touring with fellow rising stars Dear Sunday as they head down the coast from their native Perth, but Dear Sunday couldn't make the Bunbury trip, instead playing as part of a massive lineup at Freo Social the same night.
In their place were alt-rock newcomers Winnie Blues, and The Deenys, whose homegrown Brit-punk sound has developed a bit of a cult following in Bunbury since they opened for Old Mervs last month.
In a big contrast to their openers, DICE bill themselves as "your friendly neighbourhood boy band", and if the mix of men and women in the sold out Froth crowd is anything to go by, that might be correct.
They might not be pulling the big numbers yet - although their Spotify listen stats are impressive - but the front row on Saturday night was a little Beatlemania microcosm. The girls went absolutely wild from the moment the DICE boys took the stage, and it didn't really stop.
One thing that struck this writer, as I saw DICE for the first time, was how the spotlight was shared so evenly on stage.
Frontman Ben Hodge is a natural showman, there's no doubt about that. If he wanted to, I'm sure he could easily steal the show with all the flamboyance of Andy Wood, or Cal from the Southern River Band - to use a more local example.
But he doesn't.
It's not that it averages out through the show. Lots of bands are good at giving each other a big moment. With every song you are genuinely watching the whole band do their thing, just a bunch of mates playing some chilled out summer tunes together and having a lot of fun while they're at it.
That said, they definitely know how to please a crowd. The setlist featured their latest release, Eyes Ahead, as well as a few from the back catalogue like Reality and Wonderland - which separated the die hard fans from the casuals like me. But they couldn't resist the calls for the big hits. Stop Sign, and Double Espresso have more than 7.5 million Spotify streams between them, and it felt like every one of them came from that Bunbury crowd.
For a band that only released their first song not quite two years ago, DICE are on their way to to the top, and if they keep putting on performances like they did for Bunbury, they'll be there before you know it.
